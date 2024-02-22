Gunther Thinks WWE Morale Has Been Very Good Under Triple H

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed WWE morale under Triple H since he took the creative reins of the product and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gunther on the WWE morale under Triple H: “I would say morale is very good, but also, I gotta be honest, even before I was never — I don’t let anybody else’s mood or morale affect myself. I’ve always been my own person and always have my own goals and motivations.”

On WWE’s deal with Netflix: “They [have] always been on the forefront of technology, I would say. The WWE Network, back then, was way ahead of everybody and I think having the Netflix deal now, in sport in general, we’re ahead of everybody.”

WWE Raw will be moving to Raw with live weekly broadcasts starting in January 2025.