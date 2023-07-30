GUNTHER Is Now Third Longest-Reigning Intercontinental Champion Ever, Surpasses Randy Savage

GUNTHER has hit another milestone in his reign as the WWE Intercontinental champion and could break records soon. The Austrian has now been champion for 415 days after winning it on June 10, 2022. That surpasses the 414 day of Randy Savage and gives GUNTHER the third-longest reign in history.

He is now ten days away from moving past Pedro Morales (424) and forty days away from breaking the Honky Tonk Man’s 454-day record.

He will defend the belt against Drew McIntyre at Summerslam this Saturday.