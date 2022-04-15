wrestling / News
Gunther to Face Sami Zayn At German Show on WWE’s European Tour
April 15, 2022 | Posted by
Gunther has his opponent for WWE’s overseas show in Germany, and it’s Sami Zayn. The newly-arrived Smackdown star shared a post on Twitter Friday revealing that he’ll be facing Zayn at the company’s May 1st show in Leipzig, Germany as you can see below.
Gunther made his debut on last week’s episode of Smackdown along with Ludwig Kaiser, the former Marcel Barthel.
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) April 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kaitlyn On Dealing With Body Dysmorphia Issues, Asking For WWE Release
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Kieran Culkin Wrestling The Miz in a Hotel Room
- Austin Theory Reveals Backstage Reaction to Steve Austin’s Stunner to Vince McMahon at WM 38
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens At WWE WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon’s Stunner