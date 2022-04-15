wrestling / News

Gunther to Face Sami Zayn At German Show on WWE’s European Tour

April 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gunther has his opponent for WWE’s overseas show in Germany, and it’s Sami Zayn. The newly-arrived Smackdown star shared a post on Twitter Friday revealing that he’ll be facing Zayn at the company’s May 1st show in Leipzig, Germany as you can see below.

Gunther made his debut on last week’s episode of Smackdown along with Ludwig Kaiser, the former Marcel Barthel.

