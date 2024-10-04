GUNTHER Says Triple H Has Always Supported and Believed In Him

In an interview with Metro, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER spoke about the confidence that Triple H has had in him over the years. He said he wouldn’t be a champion without the WWE CCO’s support. Here are highlights:

On Triple H supporting him: “He always supported me and saw something in me. In general, I think he is somebody that is very disciplined when it comes to his long term goals with certain people and sticking to them. I don’t know if I would be here without ever being more or less connected with Triple H in that sense.”

On Triple H’s role backstage: “At the end of the day, Triple H right now, he’s our matchmaker, he’s the head of creative. And what that role kinda is in our sport is like, he’s the head coach to what a football team would be.”

On working under Vince McMahon: “The creative ideas from his side, obviously, was never my kind of thing. But that’s subjective. It’s a taste thing. I think the success can’t be denied. But I was just under him for maybe three and a half months, and in that time, I had half a conversation with him.”