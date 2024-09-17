Gunther Turns Down Challenge From Sami Zayn Again On WWE Raw

Gunther once again refused to grant Sami Zayn a World Heavyweight Championship match on this week’s WWE Raw. Zayn has been seeking a match against Gunther, having been the only man to beat Gunther one-on-one when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. Zayn again made his case on this week’s Raw, accusing Gunther of ducking him out of fear. That brought Ludwig Kaiser down to the ring to say that Gunther was trying to save Zayn the embarrassment of losing and that miracles don’t happen twice.

Zayn told Kaiser that he didn’t need Gunther and should stand on his own, which brought Gunther down to the ring. Kaiser attacked Zayn and Gunther rejected Zayn, but as he walked away Kaiser continued to attack Zayn until Zayn took Kaiser out with a Helluva Kick.