Gunther Reportedly Set To Undergo Nose Surgery

A new report suggests that Gunther was written off WWE TV with his loss at SummerSlam night one so he can undergo surgery. Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at last night’s show, and it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Gunther is set to have surgery done on his nose after it was broken at some point.

Dave Meltzer noted that he was told about Gunther’s surgery a couple of days ago. Gunther received a bloody nose during last night’s match which appeared to be worked, something Meltzer confirmed was a way to write him off for his surgery.

Gunther ultimately went down to back-to-back Go 2 Sleeps before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship.