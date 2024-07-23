wrestling / News
Gunther vs. Finn Balor & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
July 22, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced matches and more for next week’s WWE Raw, including Gunther vs. Finn Balor. The company announced the following for next Monday’s show, which is the final episode before WWE SummerSlam:
* Gunther vs. Finn Balor
* Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross
* Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, & Shayna Baszler
* Seth Rollins presents referee’s instructions to Drew McIntyre and CM Punk
NEXT MONDAY live on #WWERaw on @SYFY!@WWERollins gives his referee instructions for @CMPunk & @DMcIntyreWWE on the final #WWERaw before #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/fOvGNj4niB
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2024
