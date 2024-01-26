Gunther On Why He Wanted To Enter WWE Royal Rumble At Number 1 Spot

Gunther was the first person to come out for last year’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and he says that’s something he always wants to do. The Imperium member came out at the #1 spot in the 2023 men’s Rumble and nearly went the distance before being being the last man eliminated. GUnther recently spoke on WWE Playback about how entering at #1 is where he prefers to start and why.

“See that — if I have to say, I always said if I’m ever participating in a Royal Rumble match, I want to be in at number one,” he said (per Fightful). “Because if you come in as [number] 30 and you win it, it’s basically a present. The number one really has to earn it. I think it’s a very accurate entrance for a person for my stature.”

Gunther is a part of this year’s men’s Rumble match, which takes place at tomorrow’s PPV.