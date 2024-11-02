– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appeared on La Previa de WWE: Crown Jewel yesterday to discuss his matchup with Cody Rhodes for the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship. He also was asked about his recent confrontation with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Below are some highlights:

On what sets him apart from Cody Rhodes: “I think I’m a little bit more honest because I can say I do is for myself, it’s just my success is the most important thing to me. And Cody is someone, he always does this for somebody else and he finishes the story for his dad and he does this and it’s for somebody else. He just really forces the attention to him. And I think that makes me a more confident champion than him because I don’t need that, I don’t need that backup, I’m not interested in. And I think that’s a big difference, I think it’s a little bit two worlds colliding.”

On wanting to show that Cody Rhodes is a secondary champion: “I just have to do what I always do, be the best in that ring, dominate that match, set the pace, and yeah, we’ll make clear that Cody truly is the secondary champion, to me. Your words, Cody wrote to mention that you might break under pressure as he believes happened to you at WrestleMania 40. What’s your response to his statement and why your your strategy in this match so difficult, so historical for you?”

Gunther on Bill Goldberg: “So I was invited out there to speak about the Crown Jewel Championship and we had a lot of legends in the house and met a lot of them backstage. And one of the very few I didn’t meet that I just saw was there before was Goldberg. So when our eyes crossed, basically, I was like, why not break some balls a little bit? I’ve done him, he doesn’t seem to be able to, yeah, take things lightly. I tried to lighten up the mood a little bit, but it’s alright. Yeah, if push comes to shove and he thinks he wants to get back into the business and wrestle again, then I’m happy to teach him a lesson.”

Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes goes down later today at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.