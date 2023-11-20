wrestling / News

GUNTHER on Why He Wants A Match with Brock Lesnar

November 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gunther Brock Lesnar WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), GUNTHER spoke about why he wants a match with Brock Lesnar, calling him his ‘personal end boss’.

He said: “You never really know what you get with Brock. It’s definitely a match I want to have and I want to do. I feel Brock is somebody, I just make it my thing, I make him my personal End Boss. That’s the guy that, at one point, I have to step in the ring (with) to validate myself.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gunther, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading