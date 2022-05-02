Gunther Weighs In on Imperium’s Split, Talks Move to America

Gunther discussed his move to America and Imperium being split up when he and Ludwig Kaiser moved to Smackdown in a recent interview. The Smackdown star spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On moving from NXT UK to America for NXT and now Smackdown: “For me, it was like, I think I kind of grew out of NXT UK, myself, and it was time to take the next step. I think the timing was right now, there were a lot of changes inside of WWE. Yeah, the timing was just perfect for it, so I went for it. In the back of my head, I always pushed it away from myself a little bit, but in the back of my head, I always knew at one point, you’re going to make that step.”

On being on Smackdown with Ludwig Kaiser: “Obviously, me and him are on there right now. But if we think we need a third person, that would obviously be Fabian. To get him up with us and then keep going all together again. Otherwise, I think we are very authentic in what we do, also because we believe in the way we do our craft. I think that’s nothing where you can just pull somebody randomly and be like, ‘hey, be part of that now, and make it work.’ So, I don’t think there would be anyone that we would go for.”

On Imperium’s split: “I literally don’t know [what’s next for Aichner]. Obviously, for him and Ludwig, it was a little bit of a rough few days. Because they worked so hard together for so many years and stuff like that. Now everyone has to go their own way a little bit. But you’ve got to look forward and stay positive about things. It’s a new challenge for Ludwig and me. But also for Fabian, it’s going to be a new challenge with whatever he is going to do going forward. But, I guess the end goal is that it’s going to be three of us again.”