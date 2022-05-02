wrestling / News
Gunther Weighs In on Imperium’s Split, Talks Move to America
Gunther discussed his move to America and Imperium being split up when he and Ludwig Kaiser moved to Smackdown in a recent interview. The Smackdown star spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On moving from NXT UK to America for NXT and now Smackdown: “For me, it was like, I think I kind of grew out of NXT UK, myself, and it was time to take the next step. I think the timing was right now, there were a lot of changes inside of WWE. Yeah, the timing was just perfect for it, so I went for it. In the back of my head, I always pushed it away from myself a little bit, but in the back of my head, I always knew at one point, you’re going to make that step.”
On being on Smackdown with Ludwig Kaiser: “Obviously, me and him are on there right now. But if we think we need a third person, that would obviously be Fabian. To get him up with us and then keep going all together again. Otherwise, I think we are very authentic in what we do, also because we believe in the way we do our craft. I think that’s nothing where you can just pull somebody randomly and be like, ‘hey, be part of that now, and make it work.’ So, I don’t think there would be anyone that we would go for.”
On Imperium’s split: “I literally don’t know [what’s next for Aichner]. Obviously, for him and Ludwig, it was a little bit of a rough few days. Because they worked so hard together for so many years and stuff like that. Now everyone has to go their own way a little bit. But you’ve got to look forward and stay positive about things. It’s a new challenge for Ludwig and me. But also for Fabian, it’s going to be a new challenge with whatever he is going to do going forward. But, I guess the end goal is that it’s going to be three of us again.”