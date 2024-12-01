GUNTHER Says He’d Welcome Wade Barrett Into Imperium

During the WWE Survivor Series post-show (via Fightful), GUNTHER said in an interview that he would welcome Wade Barrett as a member of Imperium. Barrett spoke about the World Heavyweight Champion inspiring his choice of clothes, and the two seemed to get along. Barrett asked if he could join Imperium at one point.

GUNTHER said: “We’ve talked about that before, around here. Ludwig and I have the assumption that Wade would be a very fitting member.”

Wade Barrett replied: “I like the answer. I’ll be honest, 15 years ago, I might have stood a chance. I think I’m a little old in the tooth now.”

GUNTHER said that “age is just a number” and Barrett suggested they talk over a couple of beers.