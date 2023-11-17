GUNTHER Says He Won’t Voluntarily Give Up Intercontinental Title

As previously reported, GUNTHER said that he felt he had outgrown the Intercontinetal title and was ready to take the next step in his WWE career. In an interview with The Masked Man Show (via Fightfu: GUNTHER said that he has no plans to voluntarily give up the belt, as someone will have to beat him for it.

He said: “No, no, that’s not going to happen. I can break every streak in the world, I would still not trade it in. God willing, I will be the World Champion at some point and I will have earned it. It will not be a hand out. That’s important to me. I would never drop the Intercontinental Championship on purprose. That’s not going to happen.“