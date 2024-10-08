Gunther Retains World Heavyweight Title On WWE Raw, Confronted By Cody Rhodes

Gunther got past Sami Zayn to remain the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE Raw, only to come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes after the match. Monday night’s episode saw the Champion defeat a resilient Zayn to retain his championship in the main event.

After the match, Gunther walked to the ramp where Rhodes came out and stared off with him. The two are set to compete at WWE Crown Jewel to determine the 2024 Crown Jewel Men’s Champion.

Earlier in the night, Rhodes appeared in a backstage segment and was asked about the end of Bad Blood where Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso saved him from the Bloodline and the Rock came out to have a staredown, but RHodes said that more on that will be revealed on Smackdown.