Gunther Would Be Open To Imperium Showing a Lighter Side

Imperium has been gooked as heels in WWE thus far, but Gunther says he’s potential open to a babyface turn. The leader of the group was recently on Cheap Heat and talked about the group’s philosophy of wrestling first and showing a potential lighter side. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On their “mat is sacred” philosophy: “We mean it. We build our livlihood around it, why should we not take it serious? There is no playing a character or anything like that, that’s just what we are and we express it in a more extravagant way in the ring. That’s why it works. We thought about it years ago when we took that as our identity. That’s who we are, we let it all out in the ring and it’s going to be authentic.”

On possibly showing a lighter or more humorous side: “We did it before in different places, not on that big of a stage, obviously, and if it comes natural, it’s definitely possible. A lot of people can relate to us and can connect to us. I see it when we walk out anywhere, it’s usually the blackout, the music hits, and people get excited and cheer for a second, but then the light goes on and everybody goes, ‘ah.’ I think it’s a great sign and shows that deep down they must respect and appreciated what we do in the ring, but then we get them back to be like, ‘they don’t look like the guys who would shake hands.’ It’s a good situation.”