WWE Shares Video of Gunther Arriving At Royal Rumble

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Survivor Series GUNTHER Image Credit: WWE

WWE posted a video on Instagram of World Heavyweight Champion Gunther arriving tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble. Gunther is not currently on the card, so it remains to be seen what, if any, role he will play at the show.

The video is below.

