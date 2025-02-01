wrestling / News
WWE Shares Video of Gunther Arriving At Royal Rumble
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
WWE posted a video on Instagram of World Heavyweight Champion Gunther arriving tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble. Gunther is not currently on the card, so it remains to be seen what, if any, role he will play at the show.
The video is below.
