wrestling / News
Gunther’s Brand Debut & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
May 8, 2023 | Posted by
Gunther’s debut as a member of the Raw roster and more are set for next week’s show. WWE has announced the following for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan OR Damage CTRL vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz
* Gunther’s Raw debut
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw
Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT! pic.twitter.com/cqNJ7cZ4QQ
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2023
Which team will @ImChelseaGreen & @SonyaDevilleWWE get to challenge for the WWE #WomensTagTitles next week on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/KyTx1vo8io
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2023
