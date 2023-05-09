wrestling / News

Gunther’s Brand Debut & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 5-15-23 Image Credit: WWE

Gunther’s debut as a member of the Raw roster and more are set for next week’s show. WWE has announced the following for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan OR Damage CTRL vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz
* Gunther’s Raw debut

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading