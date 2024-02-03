wrestling / News
Gunther’s Intercontinental Title 600-Day Celebration Set For WWE Raw
February 2, 2024 | Posted by
Gunther will celebrate 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion on Monday’s episode of Raw. It was announced on this week’s Smackdown that the Imperium leader will have a segment to celebrate his title reign hitting the milestone, which happened earlier this week.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
* Gunther celebrates 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion
