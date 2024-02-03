Gunther’s Intercontinental Title 600-Day Celebration Set For WWE Raw

Gunther will celebrate 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion on Monday’s episode of Raw. It was announced on this week’s Smackdown that the Imperium leader will have a segment to celebrate his title reign hitting the milestone, which happened earlier this week.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Gunther celebrates 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion