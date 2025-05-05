Gunther’s Suspension Lifted, Segment Added To WWE Raw

The suspension of former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has officially been lifted.

The “Ring General” faced disciplinary action following his actions on the Raw after WrestleMania 41. After losing his championship at WrestleMania, a furious Gunther attacked commentator Michael Cole and then assaulted Pat McAfee when McAfee tried to intervene. This led to WWE official Adam Pearce indefinitely suspending Gunther.

Gunther is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as he is set for a direct confrontation with Pat McAfee. This face-to-face encounter will build hype for their scheduled match at the WWE Backlash premium live event this coming weekend. Here is the updated card:

* Rusev vs. Otis

* JD McDonagh vs. Penta

* WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

* Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker will appear

* Becky Lynch to call out WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria

* GUNTHER and Pat McAfee to come face-to-face