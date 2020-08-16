wrestling / News
H20 Wrestling Final Opportunity Results 08.15.20
Here are results from H20 Wrestling’s Final Opportunity show on Saturday night in Williamstown, NJ (h/t Fightful).
* Dave Reed def. Adonis Valerio
* Submission Match: Nicholas Grande def. Austin Luke
* Dyln McKay def. Steve Sanders
* Jeff Cannonball def. Boom Harden
* Marc Angel def. Sean Henderson
* Stockade (w/Mason Martin) def. GG Everson
* H20 Undiscovered Title Fatal Four Way Elimination Match: Ryan Redfield (c) def. Christopher Bradley, Kristian Ross, and Marcus Mathers
– Marcus Mathers eliminates Christopher Bradley
– Marcus Mathers & Ryan Redfield eliminates Kristian Ross
– Ryan Redfield eliminates Marcus Mathers
* Loser Leaves H20 Unsanctioned Match: Jonny Nova def. Edward Hawkins (w/Nicholas Grande)
