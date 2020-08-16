H20 Wrestling Final Opportunity Results 08.15.20

Here are results from H20 Wrestling’s Final Opportunity show on Saturday night in Williamstown, NJ (h/t Fightful).

* Dave Reed def. Adonis Valerio

* Submission Match: Nicholas Grande def. Austin Luke

* Dyln McKay def. Steve Sanders

* Jeff Cannonball def. Boom Harden

* Marc Angel def. Sean Henderson

* Stockade (w/Mason Martin) def. GG Everson

* H20 Undiscovered Title Fatal Four Way Elimination Match: Ryan Redfield (c) def. Christopher Bradley, Kristian Ross, and Marcus Mathers

– Marcus Mathers eliminates Christopher Bradley

– Marcus Mathers & Ryan Redfield eliminates Kristian Ross

– Ryan Redfield eliminates Marcus Mathers

* Loser Leaves H20 Unsanctioned Match: Jonny Nova def. Edward Hawkins (w/Nicholas Grande)