H20 Monday Night Death Results 5.9.22: Tag Team Death Match In Main Event, More
H20 Wrestling held its first Monday Night Death show this week with a tag team Death Match and more. You can check out the results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:
* Frank Bonetti defeated Duncan Aleem and Nick Grande and Rocket
* Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross defeated Marcus Mathers & Reid Walker
* Drew Blood defeated Jess Moss
* H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: Deklan Grant defeated Anthraxx
* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: The End Game defeated The REP
Austin Luke defeated Jimmy Lyon
1 Called Manders defeated Ryan Redfield
* Death Match: The Cogar Brothers defeated GG Everson & Matt Tremont
#MondayNightDeath @Atticus_Cogar gets revenge on @TremontH2O pic.twitter.com/MHNmIEcjp7
— Logan (@marth555) May 10, 2022
and that is that @Atticus_Cogar #MondayNightDeath pic.twitter.com/Tpn9LuDBlK
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) May 10, 2022
#MondayNightDeath blade assault of @Otis_Cogar on @GGEverson1 pic.twitter.com/7YAXDHMrrs
— Logan (@marth555) May 10, 2022
Avalanche Powerslam! @1called_manders #MondayNightDeath pic.twitter.com/5AkRLFeUXe
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) May 10, 2022
Big Meaty Sweaty Men Respecting Each Other. THE WAY IT SHOULD BE #MondayNightDeath pic.twitter.com/YrEUvnUh3F
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) May 10, 2022
