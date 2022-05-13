H20 Monday Night Death Results 5.9.22: Tag Team Death Match In Main Event, More

H20 Wrestling held its first Monday Night Death show this week with a tag team Death Match and more. You can check out the results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Frank Bonetti defeated Duncan Aleem and Nick Grande and Rocket

* Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross defeated Marcus Mathers & Reid Walker

* Drew Blood defeated Jess Moss

* H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: Deklan Grant defeated Anthraxx

* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: The End Game defeated The REP

Austin Luke defeated Jimmy Lyon

1 Called Manders defeated Ryan Redfield

* Death Match: The Cogar Brothers defeated GG Everson & Matt Tremont