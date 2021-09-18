H20 Wrestling Destiny: Onita vs. Tremont Tickets On Sale Monday

Tickets for Atsushi Onita and Matt Tremont’s death match go on sale on Monday. H20 Wrestling and FMW-E have announced that tickets for the Destiny: Onita vs. Tremont event set for October 31st will go on sale to start next week, with the show taking place in Trenton, New Jersey and airing live on IWTV.

The announcement reads:

H2O Wrestling and FMW-E to present “DESTINY” from the Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, New Jersey on October 31st at 8PM live on IWTV

Matt Tremont, owner of the Hardcore Hustle Organization (H2O) announced on Saturday September 11, 2021 in a live press conference that “Destiny”, a co-promoted event with Atsushi Onita’s FMW-E, will take place from the Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, New Jersey on Sunday, October 31st at 8PM ET where Tremont will return to the ring after a one-year absence to face the legendary Onita one more time in a DOUBLE HELL CURRENT BLAST DEATHMATCH!

Tickets for the historic event will go on-sale this Monday, September 20th at 12 PM ET on ShopIWTV.com. Information on pricing and ticket packages for the event will be announced this weekend.