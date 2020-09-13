wrestling / News
H20 Wrestling HustleMania III Results 9.12.20: Tag Team Title Barbed Wire Cage Match Main Event, More
H20 Wrestling held their HustleMania III: Can’t Stop the Hustle show on Saturday, with a Tag Team Title main event and more. The full results are below, per Fightful:
– Eric Martin def. Preacher Finneus James
– A Very Good Professional Wrestler vs. Lucky 13 ends in a No Contest.
– Triple Threat Match: Drew Blood def. Brandon Kirk and Jimmy Lloyd
– Mason Martin & Stockade def. Devon Moore & HC Loc
– Steve Sanders def. Sean Henderson
– H20 Hybrid Title Match: Frankie Pickard (c) def. Conor Claxton
– Hardcore Triple Threat Match: Bam Sullivan def. Aiden Baal and Mouse
– H20 Heavyweight Title / H20 Tag Team Title Barbed-Wire Cage Match: White Trash Forever (Bruce Grey, Ron Mathis & Tyler Voxx) def. Lowlife Louie (c) & The Lone Rangers (Jeff Cannonball & Mitch Vallen) (c)
The day @MouseHasRabies got his teeth knocked out 💔😭 genuinely worried about this dude. #Hustlemania3 @H_2_0WRESTLING pic.twitter.com/On9DkUtJM9
— Faith (@FaithMulhall) September 13, 2020
#Hustlemania3 pic.twitter.com/IZdUwvlmGi
— 🤡 Cat Carnage 🤡 (@nogodonlyclownz) September 13, 2020
