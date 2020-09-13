H20 Wrestling HustleMania III Results 9.12.20: Tag Team Title Barbed Wire Cage Match Main Event, More

H20 Wrestling held their HustleMania III: Can’t Stop the Hustle show on Saturday, with a Tag Team Title main event and more. The full results are below, per Fightful:

– Eric Martin def. Preacher Finneus James

– A Very Good Professional Wrestler vs. Lucky 13 ends in a No Contest.

– Triple Threat Match: Drew Blood def. Brandon Kirk and Jimmy Lloyd

– Mason Martin & Stockade def. Devon Moore & HC Loc

– Steve Sanders def. Sean Henderson

– H20 Hybrid Title Match: Frankie Pickard (c) def. Conor Claxton

– Hardcore Triple Threat Match: Bam Sullivan def. Aiden Baal and Mouse

– H20 Heavyweight Title / H20 Tag Team Title Barbed-Wire Cage Match: White Trash Forever (Bruce Grey, Ron Mathis & Tyler Voxx) def. Lowlife Louie (c) & The Lone Rangers (Jeff Cannonball & Mitch Vallen) (c)