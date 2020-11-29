H20 Wrestling No Excuses Quick Results 11.28.20: Jimmy Lyon vs. JC Rotten in Three Stages of Hell

– H20 Wrestling return for its No Excuses card yesterday at the H20 Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The card was streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Three Rotten Stages Of Hell Match: Jimmy Lyon beat JC Rotten.

* Darien Hardway got the win over Jonny Nova.

* Devon Moore beat Mason Martin (w/Stockade).

* Relaxed Rules Match: G-Raver was victorious over Conor Claxton.

* H20 Hybrid Title #1 Contendership Four Way Match: Mouse beat out Kit Osbourne and Marc Angel and Terra Calaway.

* H20 Danny Havoc Hardcore Title Stairway To Hell Match: Bam Sullivan (c) won over HC Loc.

* H20 Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Doors And Chairs Four-Way Match: Mitch Vallen won the match by beating Chuck Payne and Jeff Cannonball and Lowlife Louie.

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Austin Luke, Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers beat the team of White Trash Forever (Bruce Grey, Ron Mathis & Tyler Voxx) (w/Nick Papagiorgio).