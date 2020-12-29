wrestling / News
H20 Wrestling Undiscovered #40 Results: Two of Three Falls Main Event, More
H20 Wrestling held its latest Undiscovered show on Monday night, with a two out of three falls main event and more. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:
* Leroy Robinson def. Edward Hawkins
* Marcus Mathers def. Anthraxx
* GG Everson def. Miss Blakely
* Nicholas Grande def. Rocket
* Frankie Pickard def. Nothing-Face
* Darien Hardway (w/Titan) def. Marc Angel
* The Brand (Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross) def. The Grimy Bastards (Deklan Grant & Devon Moore)
* Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Reid Walker def. Austin Luke [2:1]
