H20 Wrestling Undiscovered #40 Results: Two of Three Falls Main Event, More

H20 Wrestling held its latest Undiscovered show on Monday night, with a two out of three falls main event and more. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:

* Leroy Robinson def. Edward Hawkins

* Marcus Mathers def. Anthraxx

* GG Everson def. Miss Blakely

* Nicholas Grande def. Rocket

* Frankie Pickard def. Nothing-Face

* Darien Hardway (w/Titan) def. Marc Angel

* The Brand (Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross) def. The Grimy Bastards (Deklan Grant & Devon Moore)

* Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Reid Walker def. Austin Luke [2:1]