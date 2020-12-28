wrestling / News

H20 Wrestling Wrestling Subterranean Violence Vol. 8 Results: H20 Title Match, More

December 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
H20 Wrestling

H20’s latest event, Subterranean Violence Volume 8: Nightmare After Christmas, took place over the weekend with several titles on the line. You can see the results below from the Saturday show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Raver’s Rules: G-Raver def. Dyln McKay

* ISW Undisputed King of Crazy Santa’s Leftovers Match: Terra Calaway (c) (w/ Jeff Cannonball) def. Kit Osbourne

* Fatal Four Way Deathmatch: Stan Stylez def. Jimmy Lyon, Xavier Cross & Marc Angel

* H20 Hybrid Championship Traps, Ladders & Cigarettes Match: Frankie Pickard (c) def. Mouse

* H20 Championship #1 Contender Match: Chuck Payne def. Low Life Louie

* Stockade, GG Everson & Mason Martin def. Devon Moore, Drew Blood & Deklan Grant

* H20 Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship: Bam Sullivan (c) def. Conor Claxton, Sean Henderson & SHLAK

* H20 Tag Team Championships: The Kidz (Marcus Mathers & Austin Luke) def. White Trash Forever (Bruce Grey & Tyler Voxx) (w/ Nick Papagiorgio) to capture the titles!

* H20 Championship: Ron Mathis (w/ Bruce Grey, Tyler Voxx & Nick Papagiorgio) (c) def. Mitch Vallen

