H2O Massacre in Massachusetts Results: Barbed Wire Massacre Headlines

January 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
H20 Wrestling held their event ‘Massacre in Massachusetts’ as part of The Wrestival in Worchester, MA, which streamed on IWTV. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Frank Bonetti and Adonis Valerio def. Ryan Redfield and Frankie Pickard
* Austin Luke def. Reid Walker
* Chairs and Chains: Bobby Beverly def. Gregory Iron, Mitch Vallen, Drew Blood & Dale Patricks
* Masha Slamovich def. Mickie Knuckles
* H2O Tag Team Championship: Kristian Ross & Chris Bradley (c) def. GG Everson & Anthraxx
* Marcus Mathers def. Anthony Greene
* Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship: Lucky 13 (c) def. Chris Payne
* Barbed Wire Massacre: Kennedi Copeland def. Matt Tremont

