H2O Massacre in Massachusetts Results: Barbed Wire Massacre Headlines

H20 Wrestling held their event ‘Massacre in Massachusetts’ as part of The Wrestival in Worchester, MA, which streamed on IWTV. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Frank Bonetti and Adonis Valerio def. Ryan Redfield and Frankie Pickard

* Austin Luke def. Reid Walker

* Chairs and Chains: Bobby Beverly def. Gregory Iron, Mitch Vallen, Drew Blood & Dale Patricks

* Masha Slamovich def. Mickie Knuckles

* H2O Tag Team Championship: Kristian Ross & Chris Bradley (c) def. GG Everson & Anthraxx

* Marcus Mathers def. Anthony Greene

* Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship: Lucky 13 (c) def. Chris Payne

* Barbed Wire Massacre: Kennedi Copeland def. Matt Tremont