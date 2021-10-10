H2O Wrestling Adds General Admission Tickets For Destiny: Onita vs. Tremont

H2O Wrestling has added general admission seats for their Halloween show headlined by Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont. The company announced that GA tickets run $15 for the show, which takes place in Trenton, New Jersey.

You can get tickets or more info here. The event will stream on IWTV and has the following card:

* Double Hell Deathmatch: Atsushi Onita vs ONITA vs. Matt Tremont.

* Hideki Hosaka Memorial Hardcore Rumble

* 12 Man Tag Team Survival Match: Shane Page, Eric Ryan, Bobby Beverly, Atticus Cogar, Eddy Only & Gregory Iron vs. H2O’s Chuck Payne, Devon Moore, Lucky 13, Ron Mathis, Jimmy Lyon & TBA.

* Kennedi Copeland vs. Mickie Knuckles vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Jenny Rose vs. Kasey Catal