H2O Wrestling Adds General Admission Tickets For Destiny: Onita vs. Tremont
October 10, 2021 | Posted by
H2O Wrestling has added general admission seats for their Halloween show headlined by Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont. The company announced that GA tickets run $15 for the show, which takes place in Trenton, New Jersey.
You can get tickets or more info here. The event will stream on IWTV and has the following card:
* Double Hell Deathmatch: Atsushi Onita vs ONITA vs. Matt Tremont.
* Hideki Hosaka Memorial Hardcore Rumble
* 12 Man Tag Team Survival Match: Shane Page, Eric Ryan, Bobby Beverly, Atticus Cogar, Eddy Only & Gregory Iron vs. H2O’s Chuck Payne, Devon Moore, Lucky 13, Ron Mathis, Jimmy Lyon & TBA.
* Kennedi Copeland vs. Mickie Knuckles vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Jenny Rose vs. Kasey Catal
