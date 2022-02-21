wrestling / News
H2O Wrestling Barbwire City Showdown Results 2.20.22: Matt Tremont Battles Atticus Cogar In Barbed Wire Match, More
H2O Wrestling held its Barbwire City Showdown on Sunday night, featuring a No Rope Barbed Wire match and more.
* No Rope Barbed Wire Match: Matt Tremont def. Atticus Cogar
OVERHEAD BELLY TO BELLY INTO THE BARBED WIRE @TremontH2O #H2OShowdown pic.twitter.com/TG6RedliQM
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) February 20, 2022
Tremont actually steals the win from Atticus in such a well booked story & NRBW Match! Tremont with 3 classics this weekend, timeless #H2OShowdown pic.twitter.com/PKvdL8rrTR
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 20, 2022
* High Stakes 6 Person Tag Team Match: Brandon Kirk, Marc Angel & Austin Luke def. Kennedi Copeland, Marcus Mathers & Jimmy Lyon. Jimmy Lyon has now lost his spot in this year’s Ultraviolent Kingdom
* B-Boy def. Leroy Robinson, Duncan Aleem & Ryan Redfield
* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Match: Lucky 13 def. Kit Osbourne, Bam Sullivan & Jimmy Lloyd
LUCKY 13 FUCKING MURDERED A MAN AT 1:30 PM ON A SUNDAY @NeoShooter #H2OShowdown pic.twitter.com/uZsaUg4OIO
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) February 20, 2022
* Nick Grande def. Darien Hardway
* Adonis Valerio def. Reid Walker & Colby Corino
* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Storm of Entrails went to a no contest with Kristian Ross & Chris Bradley
* Grimy Street Fight: Lowlife Louie & Notorious Inc def. Deklan Grant, Jess Moss & Chuck Payne
