H2O Wrestling Barbwire City Showdown Results 2.20.22: Matt Tremont Battles Atticus Cogar In Barbed Wire Match, More

February 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
H20 Wrestling Image Credit: H20 Wrestling

H2O Wrestling held its Barbwire City Showdown on Sunday night, featuring a No Rope Barbed Wire match and more.

* No Rope Barbed Wire Match: Matt Tremont def. Atticus Cogar

* High Stakes 6 Person Tag Team Match: Brandon Kirk, Marc Angel & Austin Luke def. Kennedi Copeland, Marcus Mathers & Jimmy Lyon. Jimmy Lyon has now lost his spot in this year’s Ultraviolent Kingdom

* B-Boy def. Leroy Robinson, Duncan Aleem & Ryan Redfield

* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Match: Lucky 13 def. Kit Osbourne, Bam Sullivan & Jimmy Lloyd

* Nick Grande def. Darien Hardway

* Adonis Valerio def. Reid Walker & Colby Corino

* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Storm of Entrails went to a no contest with Kristian Ross & Chris Bradley

* Grimy Street Fight: Lowlife Louie & Notorious Inc def. Deklan Grant, Jess Moss & Chuck Payne

