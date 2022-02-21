H2O Wrestling Barbwire City Showdown Results 2.20.22: Matt Tremont Battles Atticus Cogar In Barbed Wire Match, More

H2O Wrestling held its Barbwire City Showdown on Sunday night, featuring a No Rope Barbed Wire match and more.

* No Rope Barbed Wire Match: Matt Tremont def. Atticus Cogar

Tremont actually steals the win from Atticus in such a well booked story & NRBW Match! Tremont with 3 classics this weekend, timeless #H2OShowdown pic.twitter.com/PKvdL8rrTR — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 20, 2022

* High Stakes 6 Person Tag Team Match: Brandon Kirk, Marc Angel & Austin Luke def. Kennedi Copeland, Marcus Mathers & Jimmy Lyon. Jimmy Lyon has now lost his spot in this year’s Ultraviolent Kingdom

* B-Boy def. Leroy Robinson, Duncan Aleem & Ryan Redfield

* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship Match: Lucky 13 def. Kit Osbourne, Bam Sullivan & Jimmy Lloyd

LUCKY 13 FUCKING MURDERED A MAN AT 1:30 PM ON A SUNDAY @NeoShooter #H2OShowdown pic.twitter.com/uZsaUg4OIO — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) February 20, 2022

* Nick Grande def. Darien Hardway

* Adonis Valerio def. Reid Walker & Colby Corino

* H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Storm of Entrails went to a no contest with Kristian Ross & Chris Bradley

* Grimy Street Fight: Lowlife Louie & Notorious Inc def. Deklan Grant, Jess Moss & Chuck Payne