H2O Wrestling Last Extravaganza Results: Matt Tremont Says Farewell

H2O Wrestling held their ‘Last Extravaganza’ event last night at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ, where Matt Tremont wrestled his final match. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Danny Havoc Hardcore Title Tournament First Round Kitchen Nightmares Match: Bam Sullivan def. Mouse, Eric Ryan, Conor Claxton & Aiden Baal

* Danny Havoc Hardcore Title Tournament First Round Nation of Intoxication Fatal Four Way Extravaganza Match: Lucky 13 def. Devon Moore, Scotty Vortekz & Drew Blood

* Danny Havoc Hardcore Title Tournament First Round Kick in the Doors Match: Alex Colon def. Orin Veidt, Brandon Kirk & Tim Donst

* Danny Havoc Hardcore Title Tournament First Round Home Run Derby Match: Low Life Louie def. SHLAK, Mitch Vallen & Stockade

* Rising Star Fatal Four Way: Dyln McKay def. Ryan Redfield, Austin Luke & G.G. Everson

* Jeff Cannonball def. Kit Osbourne

* H2O Hybrid Championship Ladder Match: Frankie Pickard (c) def. Sean Henderson, Jimmy Lloyd, Xavier Cross, Marc Angel & Steve Sanders

Tremont’s Final Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Matt Tremont