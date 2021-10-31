wrestling / News
H2O Wrestling Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament Results 10.30.21
H20 Wrestling held the Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Marcus Mathers defeats Jimmy Lloyd
* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament First Round Four Way Bulldozers Barbed Wire Massacre Deathmatch: Brandon Kirk def. Anthraxx and GG Everson and Jimmy Lyon
* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament First Round Four Way Home Improvement Deathmatch: Mitch Vallen def. Atticus Cogar and Bam Sullivan and Mickie Knuckles
* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament First Round Four Way Fork For Fuck Sake Deathmatch: Bobby Beverly def. Dan O’Hare and Eric Ryan and Lucky 13
* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament First Round Four Way Buckets & Bats Deathmatch: Kennedi Copeland def. Austin Luke and Chuck Payne and Neil Diamond Cutter
* Greg Excellent & Jeff Cannonball def. 44OH! (Eddy Only & Gregory Iron)
* Dog Collar Match: Deklan Grant vs. Devon Moore ended in a no contest
* Texas Bullrope Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Ron Mathis
* Tremont’s Deathmatch Tournament Final Taipei Fists Shattered Dreams Elimination Match: Kennedi Copeland def. Bobby Beverly and Brandon Kirk and Mitch Vallen
