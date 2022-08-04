wrestling / News
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Announces That He’s Cancer-Free
Hacksaw Jim Duggan has pinned cancer to the mat again, announcing that he is once again cancer-free. As reported in May, Duggan had announced back in May that his cancer had returned. The WWE Hall of Famer shared a video on Instagram noting that he is now cancer-free following treatment.
In the video, Duggan rings the traditional bell to celebrate the end of his treatment. You can see it below:
