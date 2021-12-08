Hacksaw Jim Duggan Announces That He’s Cancer-Free

In a post on Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that he is cancer-free, having beaten cancer for the second time. He had kidney cancer twenty years ago and now beat prostate cancer.

He said: “Hi everybody, I just want to share with everybody the great news I just received that my cancer was all encapsulated inside my prostate. They checked my bones that came out clear. The surrounding tissue came out clear, the lymph nodes came out clear. So, thank God, I’m cancer-free. You know, this was my second bout with cancer. 20 years ago I had kidney cancer. Now prostate cancer, folks remember early detection saves lives, and Merry, Merry Christmas. Ho, Ho, HOOO!”