– During a recent edition of The Hacksaw Hour, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan expressed how The Brooklyn Brawler, aka Steve Lombardi deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jim Duggan on Brooklyn Brawler deserving a WWE Hall of Fame slot: “I sure do. I think Lombardi had a great career. He stuck around through so many different talent management changes–talent relations I guess they call it … I mean Lombardi is a survivor. People go, ‘Well, he was never champion.’ Well, no s**t, it’s not real brother. Stuck around a business that’s hard to stay around five years. I mean how many guys have five-year careers? Who had a 20-year career in the business?”

On Brooklyn Brawler’s longevity: “Yeah, you’ve got to give Lombardi credit. Like him or hate him, or say he did this or he did that, he did The Brooklyn Brawler, he did all kinds of gimmicks, but he made himself useful and stuck around the business, so yeah I think he should be rewarded I sure do.”