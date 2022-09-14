Hacksaw Jim Duggan Explains Why Backstage Fights Don’t Make Money

– During a recent interview WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, WWE Hall of famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan discussed the issue with backstage fights in wrestling and how they don’t make you money because no one is paying to see the fights that happen backstage. Below are some highlights via WrestlingInc:

Jim Duggan on why backstage fights don’t draw money: “You make no money backstage, brother. You get in a fight backstage you make zero money. The guy you’re in the ring with is not your opponent, he’s your partner. You guys are main event and you’re going around a show and you hurt him, you guys are out of the main event. You’re not making no money, he’s not making no money, you’re sitting at home.”

On some backstage fights during his era: “Me and Matt Borne had a fight. Berserker and Butch Reed had one in Oklahoma City. Curt Hennig and Von Erich, I mean, you know, that’s one of the huge misconceptions in wrestling. People go, ‘You guys are all good friends aren’t you?’ … It’s a dog eat dog business and it’s a physical business … You have a few friends, a lot of acquaintances, and a couple of enemies, and sometimes things escalate.”