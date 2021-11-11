‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Gives Update Following Surgery, Says He Feels ‘Much Better’

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has given an update following his surgery for prostate cancer. As reported last month, Duggan underwent successful emergency surgery after being diagnosed. In a new update posted to his Twitter account, Duggan said that he’s feeling better and thanked fans for their well wishes.

Duggan said (per Fightful):

“Hi everybody, I’d just like to give everybody a quick update after my back-to-back surgeries. Obviously, I’m home, doing well. I feel much, much better. I also want to say thank you to everyone for the thoughts, the prayers, the good wishes.

“You know, folks, it’s humbling to have so many people all over the world care. And I tell you, it means a lot. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you so much to so many folks for checking in on me. Also, I’d like to say I’m sorry and I hope you understand that I’m going to have to cancel the rest of the shows for this year. But we’re looking forward to travelling the world next year, God willing. So, hopefully, we’ll see you down the road.

“Again, thank you very much for all the good wishes and prayers. God bless and hopefully see you soon.”