Hacksaw Jim Duggan’s Wife Gives Health Update Following Emergency Surgery

Hacksaw Jim Duggan is on the mend following his emergency surgery, as noted by his wife. As reported on Saturday, Duggan underwent surgery and Debra Duggan gave an update on him on Sunday.

Debra wrote on the WWE Hall of Famer’s Twitter:

“Update: Jim is resting comfortably. He is on the mend and will be back on his feet soon. Thank you for your prayers, good wishes and messages. Hacksaw’s fans are awesome! Thanks to @JakeSnakeDDT and Cheryl for the beautiful flowers!”