Hacksaw Jim Duggan Hospitalized

– WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that he has been hospitalized in South Carolina. Duggan posted a picture of himself and his family on Instagram that you can see below, noting that he expects to hopefully be out of the hospital by Saturday but be missing his scheduled appearance on that day.

Duggan did not provide any details on the cause of his hospitalization. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hacksaw and his family for a quick recovery.