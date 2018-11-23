Hacksaw Jim Duggan Out of ICU, May Be Released From Hospital This Weekend

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan is recovering well from his hospitalization, according to the man himself. Duggan posted to Instagram to provide an update for fans, noting that he was getting out of the Intensive Care Unit and could be released from the hospital this weekend. You can see his post below.

Duggan revealed on Thursday that he had been hospitalized and was in the ICU in a South Carolina hospital. The reason for his hospitalization has yet to be confirmed. Duggan said he would be forced to miss his appearance at an indy show on Saturday due to the situation.