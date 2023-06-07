UPDATED: NWA, Jimmy Hart, Jim Duggan, & More Pay Tribute To Iron Sheik

UPDATE: Some more tributes have come into the late Iron Sheik including the NWA, Jimmy Hart and more. You can see the latest batch below:

The NWA is saddened to hear of the passing of one of the sports great legends, Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, 'The Iron Sheik.' We send our condolences to all of his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/RsFYdz1un7 — NWA (@nwa) June 7, 2023

@the_ironsheik Sheiky baby – love you forever – so many incredible memories and moments from our time in Memphis, our 2005 HOF induction, and many more – you will be missed — Real Jimmy Hart (@RealJimmyHart) June 7, 2023

Massive respect for the life and Wrestling career of the one and only Iron Sheik.Thank you. You will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/MpBwso3tlS — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) June 7, 2023

I remember working small shows throughout the north east in the very late 80’s/ early 90s… Trying to learn my way Sheik was one of the very few veterans that always helped the young guys. Condolences to his family & friends. #Legend pic.twitter.com/etB316V1gb — taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 7, 2023

So sorry to hear of one of the all time greats passing away, Iron Sheik

Had a lot of funny times with “Sheiky Baby”

My prayers and condolences to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) June 7, 2023

We will miss you Bubba#HUMBLE — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) June 7, 2023

Sheik was one of the greatest to ever do it. A true legend and it was an honor to meet him. I was nicknamed The Iron Sheik when I was with the Cardinals as a tribute to him. We’re going to miss you! https://t.co/bcKMKMiQPl — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) June 7, 2023

My favorite IRON SHEIK interview. Enjoyhttps://t.co/AcsGa7er4L — Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) June 7, 2023

#ripironsheik You can hear our FULL comments on The ONE & ONLY Iron Sheik on our podcast with @THETOMMYDREAMER:https://t.co/rTlNy9wWCf pic.twitter.com/s3Lleu3pmy — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 7, 2023

ORIGINAL: More tributes have been rolling in for The Iron Sheik following his passing today including Hacksaw Jim Duggan and more. As reported, the wrestling icon passed on Wednesday at the age of 81. You can see tributes below from Duggan, Mustafa Ali, the Bollywood Boyz, Stevie Ray and more:

My condolences to The Iron Sheik. The original and one and only. God rest his soul. pic.twitter.com/pjgG6BUBXd — Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) June 7, 2023

Rest in peace Khosrow (aka The Iron Sheik) Carol & Family you’re in our thoughts and prayers! Sincerely yours, Jumpin’ Jimmy: long time friend and frequent opponent! pic.twitter.com/uMVuCefXLc — Jim Brunzell Jr (@jumpinjbrunzell) June 7, 2023

HAVE A GREAT TRIP, YOU FUCKING JABRONI. @the_ironsheik — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) June 7, 2023

RIP to @The_IronSheik 🕯️ An integral part of the ‘80s wrestling boom, he played the part of the “foreign heel” to perfection and became an unlikely pop culture icon in his post-wrestling life. Our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/iFQSqZb7DN — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 7, 2023