Hacksaw Jim Duggan Says He’s Not Going To Have One More Match

“One more match” is a common refrain for retired wrestlers, but Hacksaw Jim Duggan isn’t interested in that. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and definitively shot down the idea of one last match. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he’d be interested in one more match: “No, I’m lucky I don’t pull a hamstring getting off the couch nowadays. Are you kidding, brother? But I joke, I say Flair and Hogan still call me kids so it’s all relative.”

On being happy in retirement: “No, I respect the young guys that work out there. I’m 68 now. I was still in the ring at 65 and people were like, ‘Hacksaw, you still wrestle?’ I said, ‘Well, I still go to the ring.’ You might not call it wrestling. But to show the young kids it’s more than just taking bumps, you got to tell a story. You got to have a ring presence and guys just go out there and do the mechanics. There’s more to the show than that.”