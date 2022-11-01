– During a recent appearance on the DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan discussed never holding a title in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jim Duggan on never becoming WWE Champion: “Of the 40 years in the ring, the thing I remember the most was everybody says, ‘You were never world champion. You were never tag team champion. You were never Intercontinental champion.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that was Hacksaw’s deal.’ I don’t care if I win the match, as long as I win a fight.”

On being able to compete in the main event at the Madison Square Garden with Andre the Giant: “My dad would bring us down to Madison Square Garden to the circus [when I was] a kid. It was a double whammy, to be the main event at the Garden and to be in there with Andre. No matter what profession you’re in, you sell out the Garden, you sell out the Garden. Andre sold out the Garden, and I was there with him.”