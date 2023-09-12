wrestling / News
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Out Of Hospital After Surgery
Hacksaw Jim Duggan has given an update following his emergency surgery over the weekend, noting that he is out of the hospital. As reported, the WWE Hall of Famer was admitted to the hospital for an emergency surgery for an undisclosed reason. Duggan posted to his Twitter account on Monday to announce that he was being discharged, writing:
“Out of the HOSPITAL!!!
Big Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the @GlensFallsHosp. You made a rough few days much easier!!
Also, thanks to all of you who had a thought and a prayer for me as we went through this difficult time.
Love you!”
