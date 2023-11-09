– During the latest edition of his Hacksaw Hour podcast on AdFree Shows, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan revealed that Bill Watts didn’t care for Sting or The Ultimate Warrior when they came to work in Mid South Wrestling/UWF in the 1980s. Duggan said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “Him [Sting] and Helwig came in down there, and Bill Watts didn’t like them. He screwed them over pretty good down there, where they left with a bad taste in their mouths. And then, of course, he went down there in Georgia, and he became a huge star as the neon Sting.”

Sting and Ultimate Warrior previously came into the business together. Early in their careers, they worked as a tag team. First they started off as The Freedom Fighters before becoming The Blade Runners.