Hacksaw Jim Duggan Says He Doesn’t Support NFL Kneeling Protests

Hacksaw Jim Duggan appeared on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast and discussed NFL player kneeling to protest police brutality. The audio is below, plus highlights per WZ:

Duggan on fans not participating in “USA” chants as much: “That was long before all this political stuff. It was OK to chant USA in another part of the world. It doesn’t matter. I’m going to chant USA no matter where Hacksaw Jim Duggan is.”

Duggan on the NFL kneeling protests: “Tell those NFL players to get off their knees. Only NFL game I watched last year was the Super Bowl. I go down to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio where those Wounded Warriors come in and last time I was down there they told us before we went in, ‘Hacksaw some of these kids are gonna be pretty messed up.’ First young guy walks in with his face burned off, ‘Hacksaw, I’m a big fan.’ Another guy comes in, pulls his leg off, ‘Hacksaw will you sign my leg for me?’ Tell those kids why you’re kneeling down. Protest all you want; but, a little respect I think.”

Cabana on nearly editing the clip about the protests out: “This next part I contemplated just editing it out. I was just like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to get political or anything.’ I don’t know. He said it and he has the right to his views and I figured I’d be the bad person to edit out a stance I don’t believe in just so I’m swaying it my way. I feel like that’s the Fox News way of doing it, so I kept this part in because it looked like Jim really believes in it.”

Cabana on the NFL protests: “I’m the opposite. I’m not looking to get into a fight about it. Hence why I played what he said. I’m under the belief that Colin Kaepernick took a knee to bring awareness to white cops shooting and killing black kids and my thoughts say, ‘Yeah, people need to be aware of it. This is a big deal in America. If that’s how they want to protest, you know, it’s not because of the soldiers who have fought or the respect for our country. It’s for these police men murdering black people.’ Now yes, I get it. I understand how people can think there’s disrespect for the flag or for our people over there. That’s not the intent. This is my belief; but, if you went over and were in war and your friends died, of course you’d want respect for that flag. So, let’s not get into an argument. I love you. You love me; but, these are my beliefs and those are Hacksaw Jim Duggan’s beliefs. Let’s not separate the wrestling world and let’s all just love each other.”