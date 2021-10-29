Hacksaw Jim Duggan Undergoes Successful Surgery

As previously noted, Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He announced that he would be undergoing emergency surgery, and in an update, Duggan’s wife announced on Instagram that the WWE Hall of Famer’s surgery was a success.

“Jim’s surgery went as planned. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and well wishes. Please continue them as he continues to heal,” she wrote.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Jim Duggan and his family for a speedy recovery.

You can view the Instagram post below.