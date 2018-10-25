Hacksaw Jim Duggan Supports WWE Not Moving Crown Jewel

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan spoke with TMZ and said he agrees with WWE’s decision not to pull out of doing WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Hall of Famer told the outlet that he thinks the opportunity is too big for the company to ignore, saying, You can’t shut down a whole operation over a horrible incident.”

Duggan added, “You can’t hold the rest of the world to our values … and what happens over there happens over there. If you’re gonna start picking and choosing things, you won’t be able to go anywhere. There’s something everywhere negative.”

WWE announced on Thursday alongside their financial report that the show will go on as scheduled in Saudi Arabia.