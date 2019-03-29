wrestling / News

Hacksaw Jim Duggan Undergoing Heart Procedure Today

March 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Instagram, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan revealed that he will be having a heart procedure today in South Carolina. The procedure will require him to be kept in the hospital overnight. He wrote:

Here we go !

Back in December, Duggan said that he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation after having trouble breathing and feeling pain in his chest.

