wrestling / News
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Undergoing Heart Procedure Today
March 29, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan revealed that he will be having a heart procedure today in South Carolina. The procedure will require him to be kept in the hospital overnight. He wrote:
Back in December, Duggan said that he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation after having trouble breathing and feeling pain in his chest.
