In an interview with Wrestling Inc, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan said that he was once stopped by customs when trying to fly with his 2×4 during an overseas tour. Here are highlights:

On how he gets his 2x4s: “Well, I’ve used some big 2x4s, but usually I can break ’em up out back. That’s one thing – I could walk in any building almost anywhere in the country and grab a piece of wood. Sometimes I was out back breaking up pallets.”

On getting stopped by customs on a flight: “We were going through Italy after traveling for two days. I had all the guys with me, all the boys, and were going through customs and the guy stops me and he pulls a 2×4 out of his case – and he’s wrapping on the board and he looks at me, he goes, ‘What do you do with board?’ I got Andre and Hogan, everybody’s with me, so I figure I’d loosen things up. I said, ‘Well, I’m building a house over here piece by piece.’ The guy looked at me and goes, ‘Sit over there.’ So, I learned a big lesson, don’t joke with the customs people, brother.”