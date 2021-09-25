Hair vs. Hair Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Orange Cassidy and Jack Evans will put their hair on the line on next week’s AEW Rampage. Tonight’s show saw Hardy challenge Cassidy to the stipulation match for next week.

The challenge came after the HFO lost an eight-man tag match to the Lucha Bros. and Santana and Ortiz. The match saw Hardy try to cut Ortiz’ hair while the latter man was down before Orange Cassidy came out and made the save.

Hardy then made the challenge to Cassidy, volunteering Evans for the match.